A wealthy supporter of Dick Smith tried to buy off Crikey for $2500
Harry Wallace thinks Crikey has been terribly unfair to Dick Smith. And he has offered $2500 to us so that we will cover the issue of rising population.
Sep 8, 2017
Harry Wallace thinks Crikey has been terribly unfair to Dick Smith. And he has offered $2500 to us so that we will cover the issue of rising population.
A deep-pocketed philanthropist has attempted to buy coverage of a specific issue in Crikey for the princely sum of $2500.
Philanthropist Harry Wallace, who founded AusBuy, has taken umbrage with Crikey’s coverage of Dick Smith in recent days.
If you haven’t been following the issue: here’s a brief explainer. Dick Smith is campaigning for population control. Last month, he launched a $1 million ad campaign calling for migration to be scaled back. He also is running another ad campaign against the ABC, which he says is not taking his first campaign seriously.
Well, neither do we. Emily Watkins nominated Smith for Arsehat of the Year and writer David Salter explained Smith’s hypocritical history.
Writing to Crikey, Harry Wallace OAM, said it was disappointing we hadn’t looked at both sides of the population debate.
Wallace is particularly concerned about dwindling food production.
“From the time I first got involved in business in Indonesia the population has doubled to 250 million. In Papua New Guinea where I have had a long business involvement (family company employs 600 PNG nationals) the population is growing at estimated 2.5%pa – now over 8 million with dwindling local food production. Australia’s has more than trebled in my lifetime. At this rate in the lifetime of my grandchildren Australia would have 80 million!”
He also offered a specific sum to explore these issues.
“Let me state at the start that I have not discussed those articles with Dick…So I now offer you $2,500 for investigative piece(s) looking at population issues facing Australia and our near neighbours.”
No thank you, Harry. Crikey will not now, not ever, take cash for comment. But you are very welcome to purchase an ad at any time.
Powered by Taboola
48 thoughts on “A wealthy supporter of Dick Smith tried to buy off Crikey for $2500”
Those “big Australia” advocates might want to read Gittins in todays SMH.
http://www.smh.com.au/business/the-economy/sorry-but-using-migration-to-boost-growth-isnt-smart-20170909-gye6tg.html
Another arsehat ?
The arsehats are the “get off my lawn” or “we’re full” types. Gittens applies some thought and economics to it – he doesn’t say it is all wrong, but cautions about just accepting the advocates’ arguments uncritically. This article does not explore the long term effects – it may be that adding readymade skills and younger immigrants has benefits over time.
Leaving aside the “cash for comment” controversy, surely the number and range of opinions expressed in these comments show that it’s a live issue.
According to your report, he’s not wanting cash for comment. He’s offering to fund an investigation. The results will entirely up to your investigation.
Yeah – this is not cool at all. I expect better from Crikey.
Harry Wallace declared his interest and asked you to investigate the other side of the story.
How did you come up with ‘cash for comment’ and ‘tried buy off Crikey’? Unless there’s more information you haven’t shared – this is really very shabby.
And just as an aside – what the author sneeringly refers to as a ‘princely sum’ is likely to be a pretty shrewd guess at what it would cost Crikey to come up with something like a fact-check article.
“Harry Wallace thinks Crikey has been terribly unfair to Dick Smith.”
Now with 3 personal and negative Crikey articles in 1 week with Dick Smith as the target, I think Harry is very much on the money.
“deep-pocketed”, “Philanthropist Harry Wallace, who founded AusBuy”, well “Harry Wallace OAM” is presumably a Crikey subscriber. If that’s how Crikey treats family, then I guess he won’t be renewing. I wouldn’t.
He just wants someone to investigate an issue. An investigation might actually come up with a valid counter position. Your must be very precious to think of it as a bribe. If you’re so flushed with funds and won’t accept his offer, how about doing it for free just to show Crikey is unbiased on this not insignificant and censored issue?
Aside from Dick Smith and his fellow travellers…what we need is a halt to these high immigration numbers for a few years so that we can provide for all those who are currently here.
While ever we have unemployment/underemployment up around one million people… and this toxic government doing all it can to reduce the measly welfare for those so afflicted…the only outcome for further migrants is to ‘join this queue’ or take jobs from those still in employment.
If I’m reading this article correctly, more and more immigration DOES NOT provide more jobs…and will just continue to reduce our standard of living and make inequality worse.
Everyone concerned about this issue should write to their MP…and keep on doing so until one of the major parties comes up with a sensible policy before the next election.
And the PHONies can p*ss off…they certainly don’t have any answers to the problem of over-population!!
Holy hell. Faux outrage, a bit!
If he called for you to take a particular stance = cash for comment.
If he was asking you to investigate the matter = citizen sponsored journalism.
I’ve contributed to the Daily Review, does that mean I’m guilty of cash for comment?
Feel free to correct me if I’m wrong, (try to avoid racist epithets)
As for the real issue, this isn’t about refugees as they make up such a small number. This is about immigration and it should be a subject of discussion, with the people.
As other contributors point out, immigration policy is made behind closed doors, and the high immigration rates are benefiting business (and almost certainly at the behest of business lobbying efforts backed by ‘donations’), not the environment, nor the people of Sydney and Melbourne and Brisbane in particular who take on the vast majority of immigrants.
Wages showing no growth for a decade, a nice (delayed) correlation with ramping up immigration rates (while at the same time playing the Pauline Hanson race card), do you think there is no connection?
Australia could hold 250 million people? Really? The only studies I have seen suggest the environmental capacity is around 25 million tops. Perhaps that could be increased if we had effective planning controls that farmed out increased population to the regions, but at the price of sacrificing freedom of movement to the populace. It’s a bizarre claim to suggest that the ‘carrying capacity’ of Australia is in the hundreds of millions.
Sure, provided we don’t take any more showers, and take up a vegetarian diet, and don’t have any more droughts, and have an entirely renewable based electricity sector, and don’t have any more storms. Hey, we could take on the entire world’s population here, why stop at 250 million?
Ross Gittins’ article covers it rather nicely I thought.
High population growth equals lazy policy.
I nominate Emily Watkins and David Salter as joint Arse-Hats of the year.