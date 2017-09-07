On what legal basis did the High Court approve a statistically meaningless opinion poll?
It seems the High Court figured that adding up two columns of numbers and pointing out which one is longer constitutes a statistical exercise. OK then.
Sep 7, 2017
I’m delighted to report that the High Court’s website crashed shortly before 2.15pm today. With considerably more ambivalence, I note the court’s unanimous decision to dismiss both legal challenges to the government’s planned postal survey on same-sex marriage, which will now be going ahead.
One thought on “On what legal basis did the High Court approve a statistically meaningless opinion poll?”
I have followed hundreds of high court cases brought against refugees, the SG can tell any lie he\she likes and it will be swallowed.
One case was the Bakhtiyari family when they claimed the family were from Pakistan based on fake Pakistani documents with three different names, 3 different years of birth (they accepted a 1971 date for a different person yet his deportation papers said the correct date of 1961, others claimed 1957 and 1959), 2 different education levels, Ali was illiterate – they used the same papers on Roqia’s brother and tried it on with others but the RRT dismissed them as fake.
David Bennett even claimed that refugee babies born in prison here could ”go home when they are 18″and the racist high court swallowed it.
We all know that Paul McGeough and Father Tony Pearson, the Norwegian refugee council, our very own former secretary Greg Conybear and others found the Bakthiyari kids in Afghanistan and the senate had to apologise but the fact is the SG invented lies and bullshit and they are probably all dead now.