Sep 7, 2017

Why Bill Shorten should not have shown his citizenship documents in Parliament

Our justice system is built upon the principle of innocent until proven guilty. Demanding that MPs who have not been charged with anything stump up documents is a very dangerous path indeed.

Michael Bradley — Managing partner at Marque Lawyers

Michael Bradley

Managing partner at Marque Lawyers

 Gosh it’ll be nice when we move on to the phase of Australian history in which not every single new development is a product of something gestated in Tony Abbott’s burning ego.

15 thoughts on “Why Bill Shorten should not have shown his citizenship documents in Parliament

  1. Andrew Lindsay

    Out of interest, did any of the current mob of S-44 people arrive by boat? Do we need to ship any of them offshore until their status has been examined and confirmed?