Why Bill Shorten should not have shown his citizenship documents in Parliament
Our justice system is built upon the principle of innocent until proven guilty. Demanding that MPs who have not been charged with anything stump up documents is a very dangerous path indeed.
Out of interest, did any of the current mob of S-44 people arrive by boat? Do we need to ship any of them offshore until their status has been examined and confirmed?