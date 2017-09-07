Razer: we need sound arguments, not 'respectful debate' (whatever the shit that is)
It would, of course, be true hypocrisy for a vulgarian like Helen Razer to urge for a new civility. So she won't.
Sep 7, 2017
This, as I am certain you have noticed, is an era of great vulgarity in communication. Our most popular television programs include Embarrassing Bodies, a low documentary which regularly exposes the prolapsed anuses of Britain, and perhaps our best-known local lifestyle celebrity is Pete Evans, a man who has also lately turned public attention to the fundament. When local commentators of note are not literally focused on the latrine, they flush away all the restraint of a previous age via their social media accounts, and we see the stars of Fairfax or of News Corp openly call each other some of the worst words in English, and even occasionally wish the other dead.
