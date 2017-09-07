The Yes camp's hostility to religion is losing them votes
The Yes crowd must make room for believers in their campaign if they are to represent all the colours of the rainbow.
Sep 7, 2017
This whole gay marriage debate is turning really ugly. We’ve seen a medical practitioner have her licence to practice threatened by Yes extremists. But apart from this and other similar incidents, the strength is really with the No side. Those wishing to establish the Kingdom of Heaven are firmly in the No camp. They have the benefit of hundreds of years of common law and a shared definition of marriage going back thousands of years.
One thought on “The Yes camp’s hostility to religion is losing them votes”
Yusuf, we have Andrew Bolt for columns like this