High Court gives Turnbull marriage equality win
The High Court has delivered the Turnbull government a much-needed win, with the marriage equality postal survey to go ahead.
Sep 7, 2017
In a morale-boosting win for the Turnbull government, the High Court has upheld the validity of the marriage equality postal survey, declaring that its funding, and the conduct of the survey by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, are lawful.
