Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
Another win for Channel Nine, and solid send offs for Mad as Hell and Utopia.
Sep 7, 2017
The expensively refurbished Footy Show on Nine continues its slide under Eddie McGuire. It was moved to last night at 9.40pm because of tonight’s broadcast on Seven of the first qualifying semi-final in the AFL, and so was Seven’s more modest The Front Bar, which aired for an hour from 8.30pm, and was over before Eddie appeared. The result — The Front Bar, with 177,000 viewers in Melbourne (the market that matters), lead The Footy Show fronted by Eddie on 166,000. In the five city metro, The Front Bar averaged 253,000 viewers, The Footy Show, 242,00. Nationally The Front Bar managed 337,000, The Footy Show 306,000.
