Dick Smith is an exemplary candidate for Arsehat of the Year
Dick Smith is a huckster with an ego issue, writes David Salter.
Sep 7, 2017
Dick Smith is to be congratulated on his nomination yesterday for the Crikey Arsehat of The Year Award. I’m sure we all hope he goes on to win. It would be difficult to imagine a more worthy recipient.
19 thoughts on “Dick Smith is an exemplary candidate for Arsehat of the Year”
This is a fair summation of Dick Smith’s modis operandi. For a guy who turned his actual face into a trade mark, you are never going to give his ego enough air time. I don’t give a tin shit about your arguments, good bad or otherwise, if they are accompanied by threats.
If they are, you can go f^&%$ yourself.