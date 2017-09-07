 Menu lock
Sep 7, 2017

Dick Smith is an exemplary candidate for Arsehat of the Year

Dick Smith is a huckster with an ego issue, writes David Salter.

David Salter —

David Salter

Dick Smith is to be congratulated on his nomination yesterday for the Crikey Arsehat of The Year Award. I’m sure we all hope he goes on to win. It would be difficult to imagine a more worthy recipient.

19 comments

Leave a comment

19 thoughts on “Dick Smith is an exemplary candidate for Arsehat of the Year

  1. Nudiefish

    This is a fair summation of Dick Smith’s modis operandi. For a guy who turned his actual face into a trade mark, you are never going to give his ego enough air time. I don’t give a tin shit about your arguments, good bad or otherwise, if they are accompanied by threats.

    If they are, you can go f^&%$ yourself.