Dick Smith is an exemplary candidate for Arsehat of the Year
Sep 7, 2017
Dick Smith is a huckster with an ego issue, writes David Salter.
Dick Smith is to be congratulated on his nomination yesterday for the Crikey Arsehat of The Year Award. I’m sure we all hope he goes on to win. It would be difficult to imagine a more worthy recipient.
2 thoughts on “Dick Smith is an exemplary candidate for Arsehat of the Year”
Dick Smith is delusional, is it a sign of early dementia??
Yes, it’s unfortunate.
Actually, there is a very real argument that can and should be debated about reducing our immigration rate, which has been at record levels since John Howard ramped it up while stirring xenophobic sentiment with that glove puppet, Hanson. It remains the height of hypocrisy, and much dissatisfaction in the bigger cities can be traced back to immigration rates far in excess of environment and social/economic parameters. House prices and traffic problems are directly attributable to excessive immigration rates.
Pity his sales pitch is full of shite and ego. Are we at ‘peak white privileged male ego’ yet? I hope so.