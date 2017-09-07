Hinch's Senate Diary: why Bill Shorten shouldn't be picking curtains for The Lodge just yet
Derryn Hinch's citizenship dramas and section 44 questions are put to bed, and the Coalition's Kill Bill strategy seems to be working.
Sep 7, 2017
Derryn Hinch's citizenship dramas and section 44 questions are put to bed, and the Coalition's Kill Bill strategy seems to be working.
Over the weekend, we were at that venerable Sydney watering hole, The Lord Nelson, at The Rocks, for a reunion, 20 years on, of people who worked in the newsroom and on the Hinch and Clive Robertson programs at John Singleton’s 2GB.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Hinch’s Senate Diary: why Bill Shorten shouldn’t be picking curtains for The Lodge just yet”
“This is not a 17% rush of blood to the head”
No, it’s a 17% alc/vol.
Now go catch up to the wagon you say you didn’t fall off, dole-bludger.
Because if you’d relied on Brandis for legal advice in the past, you’d STILL be in jail.