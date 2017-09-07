Border Force overpays officers, then threatens to call debt collectors
In just the latest blow to staff morale, Border Force staff are facing the prospect of having mistakenly credited annual leave deducted from their wages.
Border Force officers have been told to repay thousands of dollars of overpaid leave within weeks or potentially face debt collectors.
One thought on “Border Force overpays officers, then threatens to call debt collectors”
Will the excess tax be repaid so quickly?