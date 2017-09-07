A recurring theme of the 30-year reign of neoliberalism is the gross inconsistency of many of its advocates. Socially conservative economic liberals live this inconsistency every moment of their lives: they’re all for letting corporations and investors do what they like, unburdened by the dead hand of government, untaxed and unregulated to the extent that democratic politics will allow, but very keen to use government to control individuals. Companies should be able to do as they please, but anyone not a heterosexual white Christian male is to be tightly regulated in their reproductive, relationship and social behaviours. It’s the sort of mentality that leads to occupational health and safety rules that protect employees from dying in their workplaces as annoying red tape, but also pushes to ban abortion and prevent euthanasia.
16 thoughts on “The day the right didn’t like market forces, when coal-fired power was on the line”
Where’s Jeff Kennett.
He was the one who visited this appalling neo-liberal crap onto us. Yes I know it was Joan Kerner who sold off the first power plant, Loy Yang B where I work, but she only sold 49% and only because Hawke and Keating forced her to through vetoing loans through the Loans Council.
It was Kennett and “I Sank Without a Trace” Stockdale who trashed the State Electricity’s people, and who trumpeted the low electricity prices that privatization would bring.
Could one of you journalists confront them on this or are you too chicken or have you forgotten what he said.
Now we are seeing the start of the American Dream in Australia, where an overpaid CEO on $6.9 about 86 time the median income for Australian males is deciding on the fate of our electricity supply. Given that the Australian Law requires that he only act in the interests of the shareholders at the direction of the board, it is unlikely that Australian interests and particularly the Australian poor will figure highly in the decision.
And whatever the price, the Desiccated Coconut’s GST will add another 10% on to it