A recurring theme of the 30-year reign of neoliberalism is the gross inconsistency of many of its advocates. Socially conservative economic liberals live this inconsistency every moment of their lives: they’re all for letting corporations and investors do what they like, unburdened by the dead hand of government, untaxed and unregulated to the extent that democratic politics will allow, but very keen to use government to control individuals. Companies should be able to do as they please, but anyone not a heterosexual white Christian male is to be tightly regulated in their reproductive, relationship and social behaviours. It’s the sort of mentality that leads to occupational health and safety rules that protect employees from dying in their workplaces as annoying red tape, but also pushes to ban abortion and prevent euthanasia.
Take out a FREE 21-day trial with Crikey and you could win a trip to India!
We’ve sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the “activate now” button. Then access is all yours!
If you can’t see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven’t received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we’ll help you out.
4 thoughts on “The day the right didn’t like market forces, when coal-fired power was on the line”
“Socially conservative economic liberals live this inconsistency every moment of their lives”
I still live in hope that the sheer pressure of cognitive dissonance makes their heads explode. No luck yet on that front.
Of particular interest is the lack of business nous in this intervention. As an asset such as this comes to the end of its useful life, maintenance and other costs are minimised, leading to gaffer tape and chicken wire repairs all over the place (figuratively, I hope).
That is factored in to how often the facility is run, how close to peak load, where and when it comes into the market, how many turbines are on-line at any given time. Those numbers will ramp down as 2022 approaches. It won’t be a case of all guns blazing until they trun them all off at the stroke of midnight, one day in 2022.
Anyone taking that over will be up for a hefty maintenance bill before it can switch on one turbine. Any sale would require up front capital prior to sale just to keep them running above the maintenance level that AGL would have scheduled. Turnbull’s statement that the cheapest electricity available was in keeping existing assets going isn’t as clear cut as you might think, given these constraints.
Actually, Bernard, I suspect they’re about to discover/fabricate a bunch of positive externalities in coal-fired power generation!
If Australia doesn’t wake up to the pack of idiots in charge and vote them out as soon as they can I will despair for the future here. New Zealand anyone? Turnball is trashing his place in our history books yet to be written.
Following the lambasting of AGL by those free marketeers mentioned, the icing on the cake is that AGL shares rose by approx 2.75%.