 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Media Files

Sep 6, 2017

Indian dissident journo slain ... ABC farewells an icon ... Princess' payday ...

A French court has awarded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 100,000 euros in damages for a privacy breach. And other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Today in Media Files, an outspoken Indian journalist has been shot dead outside her home, and the ABC wraps up filming in Melbourne’s Studio 31.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment