Was Pauline Hanson actually allowed to wear that burqa in Parliament?
Can you bring hats into Parliament? Props? Stunt outfits, like Pauline Hanson's burqa?
Sep 6, 2017
Can you bring hats into Parliament? Props? Stunt outfits, like Pauline Hanson's burqa?
When Labor backbencher Rob Mitchell swanned up to Parliament House on August 17 with a tinfoil hat and the theme from The Twilight Zone queued up on his phone, the Crikey office thought it would probably be the most striking attire-related stunt we would see that particular day. Within a few hours, however, a pale, immaculately manicured hand emerged from a shimmering black burqa in the Senate, and Mitchell had to settle for third place behind One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson and daylight in second. Hanson’s stunt achieved its desired effect, with the Nationals now wanting to “ban the burqa” and tedious hours devoted to the (non)issue on TV and radio.
Powered by Taboola