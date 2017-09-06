Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
Nine's win over the other channels last night was far more convincing than the Socceroos against Thailand.
Sep 6, 2017
Yet another win for Nine, boosted by a solid audience for the Australia/Thailand qualifier for the World Cup on Go which had 611,000 national viewers (and another 250,000 on Foxtel, making 861,000 all up, a respectable number). The Block was also second nationally and top in the metro with 1.55 million and 1.06 million respectively. Seven buried its Hell’s Kitchen flop in two coded efforts over two and a half hours of flagging enthusiasm from 7.30pm — the average was 803,000 for the first bit and 837,000 for what was coded as “Late”. Overall the 150 minutes of whatever it was called averaged 820,000. Nowhere near good enough for the money sunk into it.
