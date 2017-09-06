Dick Smith shortlisted for Arsehat of the Year over his ABC dummy spit
Dick Smith can't get any news coverage, Dick Smith whinges to numerous news outlets ...
There are still months to go until Crikey‘s annual Arsehat of the Year awards, but a strong contender has already emerged, in Dick Smith and his tantrum about the ABC.
34 thoughts on “Dick Smith shortlisted for Arsehat of the Year over his ABC dummy spit”
I never know how to take Smith: one minute I detest him, the next he is speaking my mind.
He is correct about the issue of immigration numbers not being discussed. All three major parties are happy with 200,000 immigrants a year; none of them ever asked Australians about an optimal number, none of them ever discuss this, and neither does the media. These 200,000 immigrants are used by all Governments to artificially keep Australia out of recession and to severely depress wages at the bottom end of the wage scale (hospitality, Uber, agriculture).
I have always taken Smith’s patriotism with a pinch of salt since he made his fortune retailing foreign-made electronics. Clearly he didn’t think he could make a buck selling Australian-made stuff. I also take with a pinch of salt his claim to be in any way silenced. Like Pauline Hanson, who makes the same complaint, he seems to be able to get hold of a media microphone any time he wants.
I suggest it is entirely possible to get too much Dick.
Our high immigration rate is a legacy of John Howard and no-one has subsequently arrested it. So Howard is still wedging us even after being thrown out of office. As the Productivity Commission points out, the non-humanitarian immigrants have a lower breeding rate than us being, in the main, young single workers. Many people assume otherwise.
