Dick Smith shortlisted for Arsehat of the Year over his ABC dummy spit

Sep 6, 2017
There are still months to go until Crikey‘s annual Arsehat of the Year awards, but a strong contender has already emerged, in Dick Smith and his tantrum about the ABC.
As much as I agree with the premise: population IS the elephant in the room! I don’t think DS really has the where-with-all to put his point of view across so that it will be taken seriously.
By the way, DS sold his retail “Dick Smith” stores were sold years ago and he has no interest in them at all.
I still have an unused packet of his famous Dickhead matches. Looks like it’s time to paste the dick’s head on the bottom side of the box.
A Dick in a manger – “Vote for One Nation”.
Wow, the responses went to “bigoted old white man” territory pretty quickly…
He’s might be wrong about the ABC, but he’s right about population growth. We’re on a trajectory that will see our population double over the next 50 years.
Neither of the major parties have a population policy. No one is planning for an Australia with 50 million people in it.
Don’t shoot the messenger! I have not at any time said that the ABC in general is silencing my campaign. I have made it quite clear that the so-called “silencing” comes from ABC TV News and Current Affairs. I am simply repeating the claim made in respected writer Mark O’Connor’s excellent book ‘Overloading Australia’ (see here: https://www.dicksmithfairgo.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Overloading-Australia-Chapter-19.pdf). Yes seven years ago the ABC did run a full-length documentary from me on population, but it was purchased by a different department and the head of that department didn’t have their contract renewed soon after. I have no doubt that there is something mysterious going on at the ABC TV News and Current Affairs section. Don’t quite understand what it is. It will be fascinating when we find out.
~ Dick Smith
Given our recent history – ‘Australia’ was founded on Invasion/Migration. I’d prefer to hear an Australian Aboriginals view before that of a Grumpy Old White Male who made his fortune on importing overseas made electronics. Dick aligning himself with the racist and science deniers of One Nation doesn’t help his case either.