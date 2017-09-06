Dick Smith shortlisted for Arsehat of the Year over his ABC dummy spit
Sep 6, 2017
There are still months to go until Crikey‘s annual Arsehat of the Year awards, but a strong contender has already emerged, in Dick Smith and his tantrum about the ABC.
As always Australia’s very own rent seeking mainchancer Duck Smith oi, oi, oi, is now aspiring to be arsehole of the year. Many expect that he will (as only people of his ilk can) win the arsehole prize hands down.
The correlation in the SMH story that Dick himself draws between his “Ye Olde Australia” supporters and One Nation voters has always been plain for anyone to see. Everyone with a backyard big enough to land their own private helicopter on, right Dick? Deluded, grumpy old white men, basically… But I’ve noticed a lot of Crikey readers like his anti-growth anti-wealth position too. But like Dick, none of them mean their own wealth.
Piss-off Dick you silly old hypocrite
What gets me is this: “Mr Smith has also announced he will donate $2 million to marginal seat candidates in the next election who can demonstrate that they have a policy to limit Australia’s long-term population growth. So far, he says, the only candidates likely to qualify for his funding are from One Nation.” He goes on to say that he’ll, “keep getting One Nation candidates elected,” but he, “rejects any suggestion the campaign is racist, pointing out that he supports increasing Australia’s refugee intake, and would not vote for One Nation himself because he disagrees with policies that reject climate science and would ban Muslim immigration.” (all from the CT at http://www.canberratimes.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/dick-smith-to-campaign-against-alleged-abc-bias-20170905-gybejm.html.)
So he’s happy to promote a party that he is fully aware is racist and harmful to Australia’s interests – and yet he says that it’s the *ABC* that is un-Australian? Good grief.
Dick Smith, save the advertising campaign money & direct it to one of your worthwhile charitable causes (excluding One Nation). The ABC currently has a plethora of enemies in high places &, to the average Aussie, this anti-ABC vendetta will look like tacky self-indulgence.
Many years ago, before having heard of Mr Smith, I spotted a large permanent sign high above the entrance to a shopping centre which read, simply, DICK SMITH. Why did I think it must be an ad for a urologist?