EXCLUSIVE: details of the NSW and Qld bids for the Logies

Satirist and scoop wunderkind Ben Pobjie has unearthed this document from Bauer Media and Nine Entertainment, which lists the Logies bid details as pitched by the New South Wales and Queensland governments. (The way you can tell this is a genuine leak and not made-up nonsense is that Crikey always uses semi-colons at the end of list items. But see here, no semi-colons. What more proof do you need?)

New South Wales

Five million dollars paid towards the staging of the Logies ceremony, half in cash and half in meat trays

Ceremony to be held in Dubbo, at the Western Plains Zoo

Total access for Logies organisers to zoo animals for the ceremony. Winners to be carried to stage by elephant

All guests to receive gift basket sponsored by Dubbo 7-Eleven, including free small Slurpee, Kleenex travel pack, and litre bottle of Valvoline

Musical entertainment from regional NSW’s most popular acts: The Flumpkin Family Band, Cheryl And The Wheat Crackers, and Shannon Noll

Logies ceremony to be combined with Dubbo National Steer Show, to maximise attendance for both. Winners from best New Talent up to receive one free steer as well as statuette

Free flights for all attendees via partnership with FlyPelican (all attendees will be required to appear in TVCs for FlyPelican in perpetuity)

Queensland

Contribution of ten million dollars’ worth of Bacardi Breezers

To defray costs, ceremony will be pirate-themed fancy-dress party and filmed as a scene in the new Pirates of the Caribbean sequel

Hosted by Warwick Capper

New statuettes to be commissioned in the shape of Surfers Paradise Meter Maids

Tickets for Logies to be given away free to Schoolies with every pack of condoms

Pack of condoms to given away free to television personalities with every ticket

Logies to be officially classified as an event in the Commonwealth Games, thus boosting Australia’s medal count

Attendees given gift baskets from Warner Bros Movie World, including Looney Tunes Classics Vol. VI DVD, plush Marvin the Martian, Scooby Doo keyring

Gold Logie winner to be made CEO of Dreamworld

White-shoe dress code

“Outstanding News Coverage” category to be replaced by surfing

Guaranteed 75%+ of awards to be won by Home & Away