Company profits boom while regular Aussies suffer record-low wage growth
Clearly the rich are getting richer while workers and welfare beneficiaries are falling behind.
Sep 6, 2017
Australia is at last sharing in the extraordinary, worldwide trade and company profits boom. At least, Australia’s big corporations are. Monday’s figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show gross operating profits for the full financial year to June reached all-time records in several sectors.
12 thoughts on “Company profits boom while regular Aussies suffer record-low wage growth”
And we have such an aspirational bunch of wealth wankers, don’t we? When things are going well, Twiggy’s and his ipecac grin, Dick Smith, and Packer and his penchant for chips, big ships and hips.
Turnbull’s lot are so determined to follow the great white way, but I think for the first time in a US election a popular candidate (Sanders) was comfortable labelling himself a socialist, without being considered treasonous. Surely that is enough to realise (before its too late) that we need a strong ethical union movement in this country, and that monthly hours worked, increasing poverty should matter most.