Company profits boom while regular Aussies suffer record-low wage growth
Clearly the rich are getting richer while workers and welfare beneficiaries are falling behind.
Sep 6, 2017
Australia is at last sharing in the extraordinary, worldwide trade and company profits boom. At least, Australia’s big corporations are. Monday’s figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show gross operating profits for the full financial year to June reached all-time records in several sectors.
