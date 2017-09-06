 Menu lock
Sep 6, 2017

Arts sector pulls out the big guns to fight the culture war

A new arts lobby group will crunch cultural spending by federal electorate, and use focus groups to hone a pro-culture message, reports Ben Eltham. But will it work?

Ben Eltham

Ben Eltham

As Crikey reported last year, the arts sector is set to get a new lobby group. Thanks to a joint funding package by wealthy philanthropists at the Myer, Fairfax and Keir Foundations, $1.6 million will be spent setting up “A New Approach” program to promote the value of culture in Australian life.

