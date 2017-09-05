Things the Solicitor-General thinks are fine (who are constitutional lawyers to disagree?)
Stephen Donaghue says the government is on rock-solid ground in both the same-sex marriage postal survey and the sticky question of citizenship. But remember what happened to the last guy who gave advice the government did not like?
Thanks to a couple of calamities, one unforeseen, one completely self-inflicted, the government has been keeping Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue unusually busy with High Court work, firstly to sort out the citizenship questions hanging over the heads of Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and senators Matt Canavan and Fiona Nash, and secondly fending off a challenge to the constitutional validity of the postal plebiscite on marriage equality.
In both cases, the public has been assured his advice is that the government is on rock-solid ground — of course, we have to take Malcolm Turnbull and co at their word, as none of that advice has been publicly released. But the Prime Minister was bellicose and unequivocal in Parliament, saying the government’s legal advice was that the High Court would definitely find Joyce was eligible to sit in Parliament. Meanwhile, on the subject of the postal survey, Attorney-General George Brandis told Leigh Sales on 7.30 back in early August: “As to the legality of it, we have acted on Solicitor-General advice, in which we are confident.”
“The government’s argument is that expenditure on the postal survey is authorised because it is “urgent” and “unforeseen”. Given the long-running debate on same-sex marriage, it is far from obvious that it fits into these categories. How could this expenditure be said to be unforeseen at the relevant date of 5 May 2017 when the government had a longstanding policy of holding a plebiscite on same-sex marriage? And what about this survey is urgent, except for the fact that it is necessary because of the government’s own political imperatives?
“… Overall, I would be surprised to see the government emerge with a victory. If nothing else, it would seem unlikely that the court will permit the government to use this backdoor means of avoiding explicit parliamentary authorisation of its expenditure.”
“On the track record of the High Court on section 44(i) of the Constitution, they have tended to read it quite strictly — in which case Barnaby is in strife …
She believed there was always a chance that the court could find some exception, “but on the whole, let’s just say I don’t have the same level of confidence as the Prime Minister in Barnaby surviving a High Court challenge”
Of course, we’re not saying Donaghue is just a yes man telling the government what it wants to hear. But we do remember what happened last time a Solicitor-General didn’t give the advice the government wanted — he was cut out of the loop, endured a very public spat with Brandis and eventually resigned, calling their relationship “broken”.
One thought on “Things the Solicitor-General thinks are fine (who are constitutional lawyers to disagree?)”
Actually, your picture suggests that everything he says comes out in automatic air quotes (actually, hair quotes) so he guarantees none of it.