Seven reasons Mathias Cormann should be prime minister
Mathias Cormann is the only reliable senior minister in the government. Higher things beckon for a man who symbolises 21st century Australia.
Sep 5, 2017
Here’s a wildcard solution for the Liberals if another six months go by and they decide that they can’t stick with Malcolm Turnbull.
34 thoughts on “Seven reasons Mathias Cormann should be prime minister”
On the other hand, a case may be argued that the greatest failures by the Coalition to deliver on promises made in Opposition relate to the deficit and debt.
One promise was to cut the net debt by $30 billion soon after the election and then gradually pay off the rest.
Instead, net debt has increased by $164 billion – more than double – with a further $50 billion forecast.
So the question arises: Is the Cormannator competent at his day job?
Woah, Alan! Are you saying Cormann’s not even competent neoliberal as a wrecker?