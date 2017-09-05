Seven reasons Mathias Cormann should be prime minister
Mathias Cormann is the only reliable senior minister in the government. Higher things beckon for a man who symbolises 21st century Australia.
Sep 5, 2017
Mathias Cormann is the only reliable senior minister in the government. Higher things beckon for a man who symbolises 21st century Australia.
Here’s a wildcard solution for the Liberals if another six months go by and they decide that they can’t stick with Malcolm Turnbull.
Powered by Taboola
22 thoughts on “Seven reasons Mathias Cormann should be prime minister”
He can spray out a stream of random words, regardless of the wuestion/topic, without stumbling. Would his words be more closely scrutinised (or scrutinised for the first time?) if he was PM?
And while we’re at it, Penny Wong to lead the other mob. Cormann and Wong have the talent and the ability to rationally explain real policy.
Dennis Pratt
Hear Hear Bernard! I too have been thinking this about Cormann being the only other suitable adult to lead the Coalition for a year now. He is clearly a very good man. When he went to Penny Wong in the Senate chamber recently to calm and comfort her (that’s what I thought it looked like) over her being visibly distressed over what was happening to the same sex marriage legislation I thought that’s it, he really is the man who can bring it all together. I’m a Liberal voter and still desperately pray that Malcolm can have a lightbulb moment and get his mojo back but I have to admit it’s not looking likely. Even though Matthias is a Conservative I’m beginning to think that as the Liberal and National parties have been pretty much taken over by Catholics and fundamentalist Christians that really only a sensible Conservative can lead such a rabble now. And there’s precious few sensible Conservatives anywhere, especially in the Liberal Party. Sad.
Thank you, Bernard!
I knew I wasn’t alone.
Sorry Bernard, had to check the date…..thought it must have been April 1st!