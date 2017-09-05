Razer: criticising Assange for his admittedly shit takes on feminism misses the point
It is true that Assange has lately shown himself to be an unscholarly, unverified baby about the matter of my sex. But for Christ's sake, there's more important things happening here.
Assange said he would avoid going to Sweden because it would mean rendition to a kangaroo court in the USA. The rape charge against Assange was iffy and there is no way anyone would hole up in an embassy for years to avoid facing a court, even a Swedish court, over it. Both the current Swedish government following the assassination of Olaf Palme, and the US “justice” department, have ample well-known form to bear out Assange’s explanation of his frustrating the relentless long-term pursuit of him by Swedish authorities purporting to want to ask him questions which for years they refused to go to London to ask him in the Ecuadorian Embassy.