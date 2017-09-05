 Menu lock
Sections Menu

The World

Sep 5, 2017

Razer: criticising Assange for his admittedly shit takes on feminism misses the point

It is true that Assange has lately shown himself to be an unscholarly, unverified baby about the matter of my sex. But for Christ's sake, there's more important things happening here.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Share

Last week, publisher WikiLeaks released the latest batch of documents in its Vault 7 series. Those few reporters and readers not captivated by the open hostility of US President Donald Trump found, again, within the set of hitherto closed files, the true and current record of warfare. As the President scours what remains of his mind for new names to call Kim Jong-un, the Central Intelligence Agency continues its systematic work of developing electronic weapons to point at the people.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

24 comments

Leave a comment

24 thoughts on “Razer: criticising Assange for his admittedly shit takes on feminism misses the point

  1. Dion Giles

    Assange said he would avoid going to Sweden because it would mean rendition to a kangaroo court in the USA. The rape charge against Assange was iffy and there is no way anyone would hole up in an embassy for years to avoid facing a court, even a Swedish court, over it. Both the current Swedish government following the assassination of Olaf Palme, and the US “justice” department, have ample well-known form to bear out Assange’s explanation of his frustrating the relentless long-term pursuit of him by Swedish authorities purporting to want to ask him questions which for years they refused to go to London to ask him in the Ecuadorian Embassy.