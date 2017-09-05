Razer: criticising Assange for his admittedly shit takes on feminism misses the point
It is true that Assange has lately shown himself to be an unscholarly, unverified baby about the matter of my sex. But for Christ's sake, there's more important things happening here.
One thought on “Razer: criticising Assange for his admittedly shit takes on feminism misses the point”
“To critique … Assange on this matter is akin to critiquing a toddler for not yet having attained full control of his central nervous system.” No, it isn’t. No toddler has full control of its central nervous system; Assange *chooses* to be, ah, uninformed, on feminism.