Sep 5, 2017

The former Labor senator helping the No campaign

Guess who's turned up a list of donors to an anti-marriage equality group?

Sally Whyte — Political reporter

Sally Whyte

Political reporter

Former Labor senator Joe Bullock, who resigned from his role in Parliament because of the party’s platform to commit to a binding vote on marriage equality in 2019, has been revealed as one of the donors to the No campaign.

2 thoughts on “The former Labor senator helping the No campaign

  1. The Curmudgeon

    Former Labor “Minister”, are you sure?

  2. mikeb

    Why is this a story? I’m sure a lot of people from various backgrounds will vote no. I’ve never heard of this guy before today but he has every right to vote no. Just for the record I’ll be voting yes (so don’t bother flaming me as I don’t care).