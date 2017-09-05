Doping in sport is endemic and unstoppable -- so what next?
Yes, athletes take drugs. No, we can't stop them. So where do we go from here? Dr James Connor , sports researcher and sociological academic, explores the options.
Sep 5, 2017
The revelation that 43.6% of competitors at the World Championships in Athletics and 57.1% at the Pan-Arab Games, both held in 2011, were doping is a result that shocks none of us who research doping in sport. We have known for a long time that the real figure of doping was much higher then the oft-quoted rates of 1-2%. This study matters because it finally provides evidence for the claim doping researchers have repeatedly made: the anti-doping regime doesn’t work. It also tells us a lot about the governance of international sport and the World Anti-Doping Agency that it took five years for the study to be published.
One thought on “Doping in sport is endemic and unstoppable — so what next?”
Call professional sportspeople entertainers. Give up on the Olympics & Commonwealth Games – a waste of money in my opinion. The olympics, in particular, has become corrupted.