WAxit might be laughable, but the implications for Turnbull are no joke
The establishment of a party committee to consider ways to pursue "financial independence" is obviously not to be taken seriously. However, WA's GST complaints should be.
Sep 4, 2017
WA Opposition Leader Mike Nahan
4 thoughts on “WAxit might be laughable, but the implications for Turnbull are no joke”
Are you talking about WA coming or going? Seriously, going would make a nice dent in our Defence Budget. We would miss a bit of the resources but the rest of the world is getting better at using less of it. If they really want to secede let them. If there was another mining boom they could bring in a version of 400 visas and bring in all the slaves they want, like we do now.
Victoria’s been a net-contributor to the GST bucket from literally day one (despite a manufacturing-reliant economy), and nobody gave two shits (because we weren’t alone). WA was a big fan of the two-speed economy in those days, because they were on the good end.
The social-equity factor (it’s paid out inversely to service-providing capabilities, and is used for other grants, not just GST) subsidised WA for billions over the decades, that would’ve been paid to NSW or Vic under the model the sandgropers want now.
Then they saw iron go up on the jetpack, and thought it would come down by the stairs.
And now Aesops grasshopper comes knocking on the ants door, wanting some of his.
Secede, you b*stards – f*cking SECEDE already!!!
Shorten can afford to promise better gst returns to WA, as the formula follows rules based on aggregate state incomes, which have fallen for WA with drops in the price of commodities and due to the nature of the formulae means that it always lags by 2-3 years.
As their state incomes have dropped, they will get an improved share of gst in coming years.
Remember that this problem was entirely internal to the state, having been spending up big while the royalties and state taxes came in, but not holding any back for the rainy day that reduced gst revenues was inevitably going to bring. State Liberals created this.
Good luck WA, Vic and NSW have never got their share of GST and probably never will. Welcome to our world. Not a problem if you decide to leave.
The concept of a WA share of GST revenue is somewhat flawed.
GST revenue is not calculated for any state – the total is attributed to each state based on population.
However, practically all WA GST revenue is refunded to exporters – basically all GST paid in any part of the supply chain for extraction industries.
In net terms WA does not contribute any GST revenue.