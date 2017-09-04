News Corp's failure to buy Channel Ten is a good thing in every way
If News Corp had effectively ended up controlling Ten, it would have been run as a low-cost network, recycling programming from within the News Corp network.
The point of cross-media regulation is not, as its opponents argue, what these laws might have meant in 1987; it’s how they work today. Last week’s outcome at Channel Ten — where CBS Corp outbid News Corp to buy the embattled network — shows how these laws work: they work to promote diversity, at least at the national level.
3 thoughts on “News Corp’s failure to buy Channel Ten is a good thing in every way”
AMEN.
CBS picking up Ten is unmitigated good news for Australia, in that even if they aren’t better than the current lot (laugh!) they at least won’t be worse.
And yes the most important thing is that Channel Ten is beyond that grasping rent seeker Rupert Murdoch and his low rent muppets. Needless to say there would be quite a few in the LNP that are disappointed that their master Rupert missed out on this one, haw,haw, haw.