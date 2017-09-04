 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Sep 4, 2017

Tips and rumours

Leaking against George Brandis ... Fred Nile's new chief of staff not a fan of women in politics ... GetUp targets No campaign doctor ...

Share

From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

5 comments

Leave a comment

5 thoughts on “Tips and rumours

  1. Dog's Breakfast

    “with tax destructibility status since 2006”
    Cute little freudian slip there.

  2. Tabot Retemt

    > belatedly discovering his inner civil liberties advocate
    So why this topic? Is there a particular donor that wants to travel for a good time?

  3. Zeke

    “reflexive patheticism”. Really? This Dyga bloke doesn’t know women very well. I worked in a female dominated industry for 15 years and I can tell you that “reflective patheticism” is bullshit. They can be just as hard-nosed as men. They’re no different to men in that regard, except that they work a hell of a lot harder.

  4. Peazle

    Edwin Dugan sounds like he’s straight out of the pages of The (less and less fictional) Handmaid’s Tale

    1. Peazle

      *Thanks auto-correct, Dyga!