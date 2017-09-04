 Menu lock
Sep 4, 2017

Four fun facts about Jacinda Ardern, the ex-Mormon who might become NZ's PM

Naysayers have tried to highlight Jacinda Ardern's youth and inexperience, but she is tougher politically than many of the old men she is currently stepping over in the polls, writes freelance journalist Rebekah Holt.

With three weeks to go til the New Zealand general election, polls have revealed Jacinda Ardern, the newly installed Labour leader, to be out the front. So who is the 37 year old ex-Mormon/DJ/policy adviser to Tony Blair who might be the next NZ PM? 

2 thoughts on “Four fun facts about Jacinda Ardern, the ex-Mormon who might become NZ’s PM

  1. Decorum

    My big concern about her is that she’s NOT inexperienced – she’s young but she’s another professional politician and I don’t see a lot of evidence that their rise as a class has improved Western politics. For all that, I hope she gets up – Bill English is also a professional politician so it sort of washes out in the comparison!

  2. Dog's Breakfast

    She is a breath of fresh air as a politician. Apart from that, I suspect NZ’ers will happily vote for her just to help put Julie Bishop in her place. JB’s comments were a disgrace for a Foreign Minister prior to an election.