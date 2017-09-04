 Menu lock
United States

Sep 4, 2017

Corporate tax cuts to drive CEO windfalls, not jobs

What do companies that pay less tax do with the money? The US experience is that little of it goes to investing in new jobs. Instead, CEOs benefit.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Recession in Australia

A new US report suggests that the tax cuts the government is anxious to give to large companies will end up in share buybacks and larger CEO remuneration rather than new investment and new jobs.

4 comments

Leave a comment

4 thoughts on “Corporate tax cuts to drive CEO windfalls, not jobs

  1. John Hall

    Just reinforces that the Libs are in thrall to the Corporate end of town. Their economic mismanagement is already proof of that. It’s all smoke and mirrors trying to scare us about terrorists under the bed and homosexuals in it. The scary thing is that a lot of us have fallen for the crap. Wake up Australia and kick the Government out of its bed before we all get bed bugged to death.

  2. Dog's Breakfast

    It’s all such transparent rubbish, but if you have a media mogul who pays no tax supporting it then you have a solid chance of promoting these obfuscations.

    Employment rates and investment decisions are only marginally, peripherally associated with tax rates. It is a lie, always was.

  3. leon knight

    Turnbull and Co are well aware of the source of the really big LNP donations (and post politics job offers), and are perfectly comfortable lying through their teeth about it.