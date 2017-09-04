Board clean-out won't save Commonwealth from world of pain
The clean-out of the Commonwealth Bank board continues, but nothing will stop foreign regulators from pursuing the kinds of fines that will make local regulatory efforts look innocuous, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.
2 thoughts on “Board clean-out won’t save Commonwealth from world of pain”
When the CBA was wholly owned by the Australian people it was an honorable bank. What went wrong?
Time for another people’s bank.
Bored-room decisions? How much in PR/advertising is this “series of unfortunate (self-inflicted) events” going to cost share-holders, and customers, to try to lip-gloss over?