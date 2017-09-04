 Menu lock
Sep 4, 2017

Board clean-out won't save Commonwealth from world of pain

The clean-out of the Commonwealth Bank board continues, but nothing will stop foreign regulators from pursuing the kinds of fines that will make local regulatory efforts look innocuous, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.

CBA chair Catherine Livingstone

2 comments

  1. Tabot Retemt

    When the CBA was wholly owned by the Australian people it was an honorable bank. What went wrong?
    Time for another people’s bank.

  2. klewso

    Bored-room decisions? How much in PR/advertising is this “series of unfortunate (self-inflicted) events” going to cost share-holders, and customers, to try to lip-gloss over?