Asia-Pacific

Sep 4, 2017

Australia continues rich and time-honoured tradition of swindling East Timor

Australia's treatment of East Timor has always been exploitative. Under the Turnbull government, nothing has changed.

Damien Kingsbury —

Damien Kingsbury

Australia’s agreement with East Timor to settle a permanent maritime boundary in the Timor Sea appears to bring to an end a long-running and often bitter dispute, which has marred relations between the two countries. Indeed, with this deal, Australia has again bullied its tiny near neighbor into acquiescing to a deal that is less than what East Timor believed it was entitled to.

