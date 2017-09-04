Rundle: could Israel's 'right of return' ensnare Danby, Dreyfus and Frydenberg in the section 44 thicket?
The constitution specifically proscribes anyone who is "entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen" from standing for parliament. What does that mean for those who could apply for Israeli citizenship under Israel's right of return?
5 thoughts on “Rundle: could Israel’s ‘right of return’ ensnare Danby, Dreyfus and Frydenberg in the section 44 thicket?”
The short answer is “no, no and maybe”. The ALP asks about your grandparents during preselection; and if it looks like there might be a problem, you get a phone call.
Speaking as someone who’d love to get rid of Danby, the “reasonable steps” High Court decision covers unrenounceable rights like “Right of Return” in their cases, because the party makes candidates take such steps (quietly, but the party will have it on file).
But that doesn’t cover Frydenberg, because his party doesn’t screen its candidates that thoroughly – as we’ve seen.
Also, do you really think the Coalition hasn’t spent years looking for a way to get rid of Dreyfus?
Danby is an apologist for Israel whatever atrocities they commit and has no place in an the Australian parliament.
I’ve always maintained that he was on the wrong bench – but then I’ve said the same thing about EVERY Shoppie.
The idea that another country could couple irrevocability with automatic citizenship is presumably the limit of the nonsense now on centre stage.