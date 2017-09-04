 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Middle East

Sep 4, 2017

Rundle: could Israel's 'right of return' ensnare Danby, Dreyfus and Frydenberg in the section 44 thicket?

The constitution specifically proscribes anyone who is "entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen" from standing for parliament. What does that mean for those who could apply for Israeli citizenship under Israel's right of return?

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Share

Throughout all the trials and travails of section 44 of the constitution, tales of phantom New Zealanders — and the possibility that the entire Parliament is invalid — one issue has remained undiscussed and unexamined: whether any potential of breach arises for a number of MPs due to Israel’s “right of return”, which is offered to Jewish-descended people and their spouses. The reason? Politics. The argument? That the right to apply for citizenship does not constitute “the rights or privileges” of citizenship itself.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

5 comments

Leave a comment

5 thoughts on “Rundle: could Israel’s ‘right of return’ ensnare Danby, Dreyfus and Frydenberg in the section 44 thicket?

  1. lykurgus

    The short answer is “no, no and maybe”. The ALP asks about your grandparents during preselection; and if it looks like there might be a problem, you get a phone call.
    Speaking as someone who’d love to get rid of Danby, the “reasonable steps” High Court decision covers unrenounceable rights like “Right of Return” in their cases, because the party makes candidates take such steps (quietly, but the party will have it on file).
    But that doesn’t cover Frydenberg, because his party doesn’t screen its candidates that thoroughly – as we’ve seen.

    1. lykurgus

      Also, do you really think the Coalition hasn’t spent years looking for a way to get rid of Dreyfus?

  2. John Robertson

    Danby is an apologist for Israel whatever atrocities they commit and has no place in an the Australian parliament.

    1. lykurgus

      I’ve always maintained that he was on the wrong bench – but then I’ve said the same thing about EVERY Shoppie.

  3. PETER MAIR

    The idea that another country could couple irrevocability with automatic citizenship is presumably the limit of the nonsense now on centre stage.