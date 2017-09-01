 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

United States

Sep 1, 2017

The Donald is wrong -- talking is the only way to deal with North Korea

Wars are always ended by some form of negotiated settlement. That means that, at some point, talking must be the answer.

Damien Kingsbury —

Damien Kingsbury

Share

It’s fair to say that no one who understands the basics of international relations believes that President Donald Trump also understands how they work. His latest statement — sorry, tweet — that “talking is not the answer“, regarding tensions with North Korea, is a glaring case in point.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment