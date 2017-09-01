The Donald is wrong -- talking is the only way to deal with North Korea
Wars are always ended by some form of negotiated settlement. That means that, at some point, talking must be the answer.
Sep 1, 2017
It’s fair to say that no one who understands the basics of international relations believes that President Donald Trump also understands how they work. His latest statement — sorry, tweet — that “talking is not the answer“, regarding tensions with North Korea, is a glaring case in point.
