Economy

Sep 1, 2017

Reserve Bank frets about wages and Australia's five minutes in the economic sun

All signs are that the economy is building strength, but workers don't feel like it because of stagnant wages. And that's a crimp on the government's communication plans, Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer write.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

On the face of it, yesterday’s capital expenditure data for the June quarter was good news and a continuation of a steady stream of positive economic data. The ABS’ “Capex” report looks at both actual investment and expected investment, and yesterday there was a solid rise in what is now the third estimate of spending for the present financial year — more than 17%, with big rises in planned investment for manufacturing (24%) and other industries (mostly service sector companies — 19%). The long, long fall in mining investment is also now down to its last dribs and drabs, as well.

