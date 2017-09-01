 Menu lock
Sep 1, 2017

Nuclear depression: brother, can you spare US$25.7 billion?

Nuclear power is affordable, says the Minerals Council. But the market (and power companies) beg to differ.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Fans of nuclear power might have got excited this morning when they read that the Minerals Council of Australia had produced an “analysis” on how it was time to end the prohibition on nuclear power plants in Australia.

13 comments

Leave a comment

13 thoughts on “Nuclear depression: brother, can you spare US$25.7 billion?

  1. aorta

    Let’s just forget about nuclear waste, absolutely not a problem! “Nuclear waste is low in volume, completely contained and can be managed safely” claim the boosters. Why then is Germany in such dire straits with its attempts to safely dispose of nuclear waste? https://www.newscientist.com/article/2075615-radioactive-waste-dogs-germany-despite-abandoning-nuclear-power/