Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
The Footy Show revamp continues to struggle.
Sep 1, 2017
Nine’s night — but forget that because it is clear the expensive revamp of The Footy Show is going to dust before the network bosses’ eyes. Melbourne has fallen out of love with Eddie, Sam and the others. So down, down, down she goes — the Melbourne audience is now 43% lower than its opening figure on August 10. The program averaged 218,000 in Melbourne last night against 381,000 for the relaunch. Overall, the regional audience of 93,000 is unchanged from the August 10 figure, while the national audience last night of 343,000 was down 229,000 or 36.7%. That’s getting towards terminal.
