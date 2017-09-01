Crikey Worm: Turnbull's travel rort, 'neo-socialists' under the bed
Malcolm Turnbull has been caught out rorting entitlements, and the Coalition renews its energy-based attacks on "Red" Bill Shorten. It's the news you need to know, by Max Chalmers.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has been forced to repay $1000 of an allowance that he claimed for two nights worth of accommodation (though the accommodation itself was valued at just $360) — and paid for by the South Australian government. In a nifty scoop, The Daily Telegraph reports the PM will now pay back the money, nine months after the trip.
