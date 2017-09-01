 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media

Sep 1, 2017

Understanding news jargon: what reporters really mean by phrases like 'senior party sources'

Do you know what reporters really mean when they describe a public figure as "notorious"?

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

There’s a whole language journalists and editors use to report the news. And while it might make sense to those in the know, some of the words and phrases used can be opaque to readers. So we’ve compiled a handy guide to some of the most common jargon, phrases and euphemisms, to help you navigate the news.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment