Economy

Sep 1, 2017

Australia's construction sector is not just in decline. It's the worst it has ever been.

Australia's construction industry has declined for three years in a row. This has never, ever happened before.

Alan Austin —

Alan Austin

Every government in Australia’s modern history has been able to point to one solid area of economic achievement. All, that is, except the current administration. Building and engineering construction — until the last three years — has always expanded steadily, despite floods, droughts, wars, recessions, depressions and Gough Whitlam.

