When a problem comes along, you must WAxit: a history of WA's attempts to secede
The motion put forward by the Brand division of the WA Liberal Party to examine the possibility of WA pursuing secession is just the latest example in a long history.
Sep 1, 2017
Our founding document’s preamble doesn’t even mention Western Australia, because the state was so reluctant to federate in the first place. By the time the Sandgropers did hop aboard, it was too late for the document to be re-drafted. And they’ve been itching to get out ever since.
