Would Australia be forced to defend Japan from North Korea?
As the debate over rages Australia's involvement military action in the Korean Peninsula, Crikey looks at the Korean War remnant that means we're already there.
Aug 31, 2017
As the debate over rages Australia's involvement military action in the Korean Peninsula, Crikey looks at the Korean War remnant that means we're already there.
Since the tensions in the Korean peninsula started to intensify, there has been much discussion about what role Australia would play if North Korea attacked one of its allies. First there were questions about the ANZAUS treaty and whether Australia would be obligated to get involved if the war between the United States and North Korea switched from cold to hot. After North Korea fired a missile over Japan on Tuesday, talk shifted to whether and how Australia might come to Japan’s aid in the event of an attack. But Australia already has a military presence in Japan, and has for the last six decades.
Powered by Taboola