The man suing A Current Affair for $2.5 *Dr Evil voice* BILLION DOLLARS
Kyle Hodgetts is suing the Nine Network for almost $2.5 billion (yes, with a B), claiming A Current Affair defamed him and sunk his video game's chances of success.
Aug 31, 2017
A Queensland video game developer is suing the Nine Network for more than it’s worth in what he says is lost earnings after an A Current Affair story aired in 2014.
