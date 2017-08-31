 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

Aug 31, 2017

The man suing A Current Affair for $2.5 *Dr Evil voice* BILLION DOLLARS

Kyle Hodgetts is suing the Nine Network for almost $2.5 billion (yes, with a B), claiming A Current Affair defamed him and sunk his video game's chances of success.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

A Queensland video game developer is suing the Nine Network for more than it’s worth in what he says is lost earnings after an A Current Affair story aired in 2014.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment