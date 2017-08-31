 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Uncategorized

Aug 31, 2017

Razer: politics as sport reduces citizens to fans

Treating politics as sport means that winning, not policy, becomes the only meaningful result.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Share

There is a complaint, made periodically by more thoughtful pundits, that we, if we are honest, cannot easily dismiss. That is: politics is now reported and thereby greatly understood as something not very different from the world of entertainment — as something rather a lot like sport. To be considered a “wonk”, one need not — preferably does not — attempt to make sense of the social outcomes of policy, but only of the politicians who make it.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment