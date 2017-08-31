Razer: politics as sport reduces citizens to fans
Treating politics as sport means that winning, not policy, becomes the only meaningful result.
Aug 31, 2017
There is a complaint, made periodically by more thoughtful pundits, that we, if we are honest, cannot easily dismiss. That is: politics is now reported and thereby greatly understood as something not very different from the world of entertainment — as something rather a lot like sport. To be considered a “wonk”, one need not — preferably does not — attempt to make sense of the social outcomes of policy, but only of the politicians who make it.
