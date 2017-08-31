Hinch's Senate Diary: heartrending stories from pelvic mesh inquiry
Derryn Hinch reflects upon the pelvic mesh Senate inquiry and why political name-calling is ramping up already.
Aug 31, 2017
It was a stark Perth image I will never forget. An attractive, white-haired woman, who was much younger than she looked and obviously discomforted, standing and leaning on a crutch in a meeting room at the Four Seasons hotel. Across the room, past a woman in a wheelchair, another middle-aged woman leant against the wall.
